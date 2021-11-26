Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There are two more days left in one of the more fun, unique tournaments on the tennis schedule with the finals on Sunday.
    Author:

    There isn’t much on the line in the match between the Chicago Smash (5-6) and the New York Empire (2-8), as the Empire are locked into last place and the Smash cannot tie even for second place based on the standings today. 

    In the other match, the San Diego Aviators (5-5) look to keep their heads above water against the No. 1 team in the tournament, the Springfield Lasers (7-3).

    How to Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the final match for the Smash. They do not play tomorrow, so winning today gets them to .500 and six wins in the standings. They cannot jump to second place or catch either the Lasers or Breakers, both with seven wins already and a chance for more.

    What the Smash can do is win here, finish the tournament strong for pride and potentially be the third-best team in the standings. Not a bad finish after a 2-2 start followed by a three-game losing streak and losing four out five.

    For the Lasers, this has been an interesting journey.

    They dropped their first match to the Smash, then won four in a row before an ill-timed loss to the Empire. Overall, they were in first place for most of the tournament this week.

    The most interesting variable is the Aviators. They can manipulate the top seeds with a win today but unfortunately do not have a tiebreaker against either the Breakers or Lasers. If they win today, it is just an effort to play spoiler and potentially change up the seeding for the championship match on Sunday between the Lasers and Breakers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire

    50 seconds ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_11996156
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tcu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at DePaul in Men's College

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17224335
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Capitals

    1 hour ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    Northern Kentucky vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    tcu football
    College Football

    How to Watch TCU at Iowa State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy