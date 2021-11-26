How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire

There are two more days left in one of the more fun, unique tournaments on the tennis schedule with the finals on Sunday.

There isn’t much on the line in the match between the Chicago Smash (5-6) and the New York Empire (2-8), as the Empire are locked into last place and the Smash cannot tie even for second place based on the standings today.

In the other match, the San Diego Aviators (5-5) look to keep their heads above water against the No. 1 team in the tournament, the Springfield Lasers (7-3).

How to Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire, San Diego Aviators vs. Springfield Lasers today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

This is the final match for the Smash. They do not play tomorrow, so winning today gets them to .500 and six wins in the standings. They cannot jump to second place or catch either the Lasers or Breakers, both with seven wins already and a chance for more.

What the Smash can do is win here, finish the tournament strong for pride and potentially be the third-best team in the standings. Not a bad finish after a 2-2 start followed by a three-game losing streak and losing four out five.

For the Lasers, this has been an interesting journey.

They dropped their first match to the Smash, then won four in a row before an ill-timed loss to the Empire. Overall, they were in first place for most of the tournament this week.

The most interesting variable is the Aviators. They can manipulate the top seeds with a win today but unfortunately do not have a tiebreaker against either the Breakers or Lasers. If they win today, it is just an effort to play spoiler and potentially change up the seeding for the championship match on Sunday between the Lasers and Breakers.

