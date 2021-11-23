How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire

The Breakers and the Aviators look to widen the gap between them and the Smash and the Empire in World Team Tennis.

Today brings two more World Team Tennis matches, as every team takes the court other than the top-ranked Lasers. The Chicago Smash (3–5) look to avoid falling into last place against the San Diego Aviators (4–4) while the Orange County Breakers (5–3) try to keep the second seed all to themselves against the last place New York Empire (2–6).

How to Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

With less than a handful of matches left for each team, here is a flashback to last years WTT Finals:

Both of these matchups also occurred on the first day the tournament 10 days ago with the Aviators edging the Smash 22–21 and the Breakers handling the Empire 22–15. They also played five days ago, with the same teams winning in two competitive matches.

These will be the final matches between these teams, so it represents the last opportunity for the Smash and Empire to get a win against the Aviators and Breakers.

The Empire is 2–1 in their last three matches, but they are still in last place, 3.0 full matches out of second place, while the Smash are 2.0 matches back. The Smash started 2–2 but have lost three of their four matches since then.

After today, the Empire and the Smash have three matches left to make a move in the standings.

