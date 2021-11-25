Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lasers look to keep pace with the Breakers in the World Team Tennis standings.
    The New York Empire (2-7) are eliminated from the championship match this Sunday, but get the chance to play spoiler against the Springfield Lasers (6-3) who are in second place, but are only one game ahead of third place. In the other match, the Orange County Breakers (7-3) moved into third place last night and take on the Chicago Smash (4-6), who need to win out to have a chance for the championship.

    How to Watch New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers & Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers & Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mackenzie McDonald has been terrific for the Lasers so far in both singles and men’s doubles this year. So far in this tournament, McDonald is 30-17 in men’s singles and 26-21 in men’s doubles. He is one of the few players in the tournament this year that has played consistently well in multiple events and been a huge plus for his team.

    He left the team on the 21st for Denis Kudla, who has gone 12-12 in singles, 15-9 in men’s doubles and 5-4 in mixed doubles play.

    On the other side, the Empire are coming in under .500 in men’s singles, doubles and women's doubles while being right at .500 in women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

    In the other match it is win or go home for the Smash, who are best in their singles matches (96-62) and right at .500 in mixed doubles. They started off 2-2, before dropping three in a row and four of five matches to collapse into the position they are in today - win or go home.

    How To Watch

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

