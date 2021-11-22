How to Watch Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers

The top two teams face off with first place on the line in World Team Tennis.

It is time for the final six days of play before Sunday's World Team Tennis championship. In the early match, the first-place Springfield Lasers (5–2) take on the second-place Orange County Breakers (5–2), while in the prime-time match the San Diego Aviators (4–3) face the last-place New York Empire (1–6).

How to Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers, San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Denis Kudla has been solid for the Lasers in both men’s singles and men’s doubles at Indian Wells.

This is the second time each of these teams have played each other so far in the tournament. Five days ago, the Lasers defeated the Breakers while the Aviators crushed the Empire.

In the Breakers' win, they won men’s singles (5–4), women’s doubles (5–1) and mixed doubles (5–2), lost a competitive men’s doubles (4–5) match and got crushed in women’s singles.

The Aviators nearly swept the match, only losing the women’s singles set (0–5), while dominating the other four sets (20–8).

A win for either the Lasers or Breakers would put them a game ahead of their toughest competitor with only five matches remaining. A win for the Lasers would give them the series win and tiebreaker, but they also get one more crack at each other Saturday, the day before the finals.

