Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    All teams are in action today, other than the last-place Empire, shaping up a great day on the court.
    Author:

    The Orange County Breakers (6-3) and San Diego Aviators (5-4) are both coming off of solid wins, while the Springfield Lasers (6-2) had a day off and take on the Chicago Smash (3-6), which id coming off a loss. 

    The match between the Breakers and Aviators is essentially a match for second place in the standings, while the Lasers look to add to their lead in first place.

    How to San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their previous matches, the Aviators (21-20) held on for a win 10 days ago while the Breakers got even (22-20) in their second match five days ago. This match is the tiebreaker and could for be a play-in for the championship match on Sunday.

    So far in this tournament, the Breakers have been a consistent team, only losing two matches and playing just under .500 in some areas but above in the others.

    The Aviators started off 3-1 then fell to .500 before getting back on track.

    For the Breakers, they started 2-2 and have won four straight matches since then to put themselves in a strong position for the championship match on Sunday.

    In the other match, the Lasers have consistently been the best overall team, and the Smash have flirted with the bottom of the standings.

    After today the Smash have only two matches left, one against the lowly Empire. A loss here eliminates the Smash from the championship match. The Empire are already eliminated.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash

    just now
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU vs. Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 hours ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

    3 hours ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    3 hours ago
    ac milan
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan

    3 hours ago
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. FC Porto

    3 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig

    3 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy