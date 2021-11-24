How to Watch San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash

All teams are in action today, other than the last-place Empire, shaping up a great day on the court.

The Orange County Breakers (6-3) and San Diego Aviators (5-4) are both coming off of solid wins, while the Springfield Lasers (6-2) had a day off and take on the Chicago Smash (3-6), which id coming off a loss.

The match between the Breakers and Aviators is essentially a match for second place in the standings, while the Lasers look to add to their lead in first place.

How to San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, Springfield Lasers vs. Chicago Smash online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their previous matches, the Aviators (21-20) held on for a win 10 days ago while the Breakers got even (22-20) in their second match five days ago. This match is the tiebreaker and could for be a play-in for the championship match on Sunday.

So far in this tournament, the Breakers have been a consistent team, only losing two matches and playing just under .500 in some areas but above in the others.

The Aviators started off 3-1 then fell to .500 before getting back on track.

For the Breakers, they started 2-2 and have won four straight matches since then to put themselves in a strong position for the championship match on Sunday.

In the other match, the Lasers have consistently been the best overall team, and the Smash have flirted with the bottom of the standings.

After today the Smash have only two matches left, one against the lowly Empire. A loss here eliminates the Smash from the championship match. The Empire are already eliminated.

Regional restrictions may apply.