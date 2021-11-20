How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

The teams with the best and worst records in World Team Tennis clash today as the season continues at Indian Wells.

The first week of the World Team Tennis season is nearly complete with the Springfield Lasers (4–1) taking on the New York Empire (0–5), who are looking for their first win.

The top two teams will play for the championship on Nov. 28 to close out the season, which is played at the Indian Wells courts in California.

How to Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alexa Guarachi of the Empire is 10–20 so far in women’s and mixed doubles matches.

Today features two matches with four teams including the Lasers and the Empire, then the Chicago Smash (2–4) and the Orange County Breakers (4–2) in the prime-time match.

So far this season, the Lasers have built their first-place lead behind strong play in both women’s doubles and men’s singles. They are 25–13 in women’s doubles and 25–15 in men’s singles. Overall, they are 106–87 so far in 193 matches.

The Empire have mostly thrived in mixed doubles (20–15) and have gone 58–81 in all other matches.

In the other match, the Aviators are tied for second place and the Smash are in fourth place. The Smash welcome Tommy Paul to the team today.

The Aviators are playing great in mixed doubles (30–19) and have kept their heads above water in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s singles (73–69), while struggling in women’s singles (15–29). Taylor Fritz played his last match yesterday and is replaced by Aleksandar Vukic today.

Regional restrictions may apply.