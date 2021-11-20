Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The teams with the best and worst records in World Team Tennis clash today as the season continues at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    The first week of the World Team Tennis season is nearly complete with the Springfield Lasers (4–1) taking on the New York Empire (0–5), who are looking for their first win.

    The top two teams will play for the championship on Nov. 28 to close out the season, which is played at the Indian Wells courts in California.

    How to Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alexa Guarachi of the Empire is 10–20 so far in women’s and mixed doubles matches.

    Today features two matches with four teams including the Lasers and the Empire, then the Chicago Smash (2–4) and the Orange County Breakers (4–2) in the prime-time match.

    So far this season, the Lasers have built their first-place lead behind strong play in both women’s doubles and men’s singles. They are 25–13 in women’s doubles and 25–15 in men’s singles. Overall, they are 106–87 so far in 193 matches.

    The Empire have mostly thrived in mixed doubles (20–15) and have gone 58–81 in all other matches.

    In the other match, the Aviators are tied for second place and the Smash are in fourth place. The Smash welcome Tommy Paul to the team today.

    The Aviators are playing great in mixed doubles (30–19) and have kept their heads above water in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s singles (73–69), while struggling in women’s singles (15–29). Taylor Fritz played his last match yesterday and is replaced by Aleksandar Vukic today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brandon Rush (2) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brandon Rush (2) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) makes a toss to running back Abram Smith (7) against Texas Longhorns in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) tries to elude Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Baylor vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks for room to run against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Scottie Young (19) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kansas State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    sporting kansas city
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy