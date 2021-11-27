Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers, New York Empire vs. San Diego Aviators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tomorrow's championship match is set for World Team Tennis, and today's matches provide the final lead-up to the title contest.
    Saturday's two World Team Tennis matches provide a prelude to Sunday's championship match, in which the top teams will duel for the title.

    How to Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers, New York Empire vs. San Diego Aviators today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers, New York Empire vs. San Diego Aviators online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Over the past two weeks, the Lasers beat the Breakers in both meetings between the teams. The Lasers' goal today will be to stay healthy ahead of their fourth and final meeting in the championship match tomorrow.

    In their first meeting 10 days ago, the Lasers won 20–17. In their most recent meeting four days ago, they won 25–18.

    The Lasers also have won their three-match series against the Aviators (3–0) and the Empire (2–1). They lost their series against the Smash 1–2.

    In the other match Saturday, the Empire are in last place, 1.5 games back of the Smash, and cannot catch them with a win against the Aviators.

    It has been a tough year for the Empire, finishing with a combined 67–94 record in men’s and women’s doubles collectively, but kept their heads above water in mixed doubles, men’s and women’s singles, going a combined 121–120 overall.

    The Aviators are locked into third place for the tournament. The fatal flaw in their play has been women’s singles, where they went 24–54, finishing 180–165 in all other competitions. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

