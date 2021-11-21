How to Watch New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash

The two teams at the bottom of the standings look to gain momentum heading into next week when Empire meets Smash in World Team Tennis.

There is one more week left in the World Team Tennis Tournament with two matches on the schedule between the New York Empire (1-5) and Chicago Smash (2-5), as well as the Springfield Lasers (4-2) and San Diego Aviators (4-2). The only team not on the court today is the team sitting in first place, the Orange County Breakers (5-2).

How to New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Kim Clijsters (Empire) and Sloane Stephens (Chicago) are the two biggest names on the women’s side of the World Team Tennis Tournament this season:

So far this week in the World Team Tennis Tournament, the New York Empire are primarily struggling in men’s matches, both singles and doubles. They are 11-25 in men’s singles and 23-26 in men’s doubles.

They are a little better when the women are involved in the matches, going a combined 63-61 overall.

For the Smash, it has been a struggle across the board with the team going 98-126 overall outside of women’s singles, where they are 32-26.

In the other match today, the prime time match, the Lasers and Aviators play for second place in the standings. Only two teams get to play next Sunday, Nov. 28, for the championship of the World Team Tennis Tournament.

The Aviators are playing terrific mixed doubles tennis, going 30-19 while the Lasers have gobbled up the most wins in men’s singles (30-17) this week.

Today’s winners will go a long way to who has the opportunity to play for the tournament championship, with either the Empire or Smash losing, and potentially falling far too down the standings to come back.

