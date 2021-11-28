How to Watch the World Team Tennis Final: Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers

Despite a few recent losses, Springfield has been lasered in on the finals since the beginning of the tournament.

The Springfield Lasers (8-4) have been in first place in the 2021 World TeamTennis Tournament all but the first four days overall. After they lost their first match, they won four in a row and looked like the favorites. On the other side of the court, the Orange County Breakers (8-4) are looking for back-to-back wins over the Lasers and the their second tournament win here in five years.

How to WorldTeam Tennis Final: Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The Lasers won this tournament in 2018 (19-18) and 2019 (20-19), looking great in both tournaments.

This season the Lasers are 248-214 overall in matches, really standing out in men’s doubles (50-40), women’s doubles (55-36) and men’s singles (53-41). The standout has been Mackenzie McDonald for the Lasers going 30-17 in singles and 26-21 in doubles for the men.

Their opponent, the Breakers won in 2017 (22-18).

The Breakers are 249-216 overall, absolutely crushing women’s singles this year going 59-33. Amanda Anisimova (35-16) and Tatjana Maria (24-17) have held down the fort in the women’s division making the Breakers nearly unbeatable in those sets.

After their last match with the Breakers winning (23-14), both teams come in looking nearly identical in the statistical standings and in the overall standings.

The Lasers won the first two matches (20-17 and 25-18), punting the final match as they had the No. 1 seed locked down, the best record and the tiebreaker over the Breakers. Each team has individual strengths, which will make for a competitive final. Today should make for an awesome final and championship match.

