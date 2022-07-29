How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2022

From WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey to celebrities like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee, SummerSlam 2022 brings an exciting slate of matchups into the ring on Saturday.

SummerSlam 2022, one of WWE's biggest annual events, is taking over Nashville, Tenn., this Saturday with a full lineup of wrestling action coming to Nissan Stadium.

The marquee show is the first premium live event since former CEO Vince McMahon's retired from WWE. He announced that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would precede him as co-CEO along with Nick Khan. McMahon's retirement comes amidst an investigation into reports that he paid over $12 million to cover up claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity. There have also been reports that the investigation hastened his decision to retire.

In the ring on Saturday, Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar (again) in what is supposedly the two's last matchup ever—a last-man-standing bout for the undisputed WWE Universal title. The RAW women's championship is also a repeat matchup from last year's SummerSlam and WrestleMania 38, between champ Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Plus, wrestling announcer Pat McAfee will step into the ring to face Happy Corbin and internet-celebrity-turned-WWE-star Logan Paul will fight The Miz.

Full match card

Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (last man standing)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (last man standing) WWE United States championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) SmackDown women's championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey RAW women's championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch No disqualification match: The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (The Judgement Day)

The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (The Judgement Day) Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

How to watch

Date: Saturday, July 30

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Start time: 8 p.m. (with a 7 p.m. kickoff show)

Coverage: SummerSlam 2022 is available on pay-per-view for fans in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., it is available on WWE Network. Fans can also stream the event with a premium Peacock subscription.

Fans can buy tickets to attend SummerSlam in Nashville here.

Upcoming WWE Events:

Monday, August 1: Raw

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Friday, August 5: SmackDown

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, August 8: Raw

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, August 12: SmackDown

PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

Monday, August 15: Raw

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Friday, August 19: SmackDown

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Monday, August 22: Raw

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Friday, August 26: SmackDown

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

Monday, August 29: Raw

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Friday, September 3: Clash at the Castle

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Saturday, October 8: Extreme Rules

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Penn.

