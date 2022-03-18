Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is down to the semifinals for the WTA draw here today.

After two quarterfinals in the men’s draw this afternoon, the women’s draw takes center stage in prime time with two semifinals matches. The semifinals feature three Top 6 players and the No. 24 ranked Simona Halep looking to crash the party as the lowest-ranked player in the field remaining. There are also two semifinals matches in men’s doubles tonight featuring one of the best teams in the world looking for another title.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maria Sakkari took care of business in an overall uneventful quarterfinal for the women’s singles draw defeating No. 17 Elena Rybakina (7-5, 6-4):

The quarterfinals were a walk for every player taking the court today. None of the ladies playing today in the semifinals dropped a set or had to go to a tiebreak in the quarterfinals.

The first match today pits No. 24 Halep and No. 3 Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek has had a pattern to her matches this year at the BNP Paribas Open where she lost a set the first set in her first three matches, then roasted her opponents afterward.

She defeated Anhelina Kalinina (5-7, 6-0, 6-1), No. 29 Clara Tauson (6-7, 6-2, 6-1), No. 15 Angelique Kerber (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) and No. 21 Madison Keys (6-1, 6-2). Swiatek is 1-3 in first sets going 21-21, but undefeated in second and third sets going 7-0 and 48-9 overall.

Her opponent, Halep, has played Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-2, 4-6, 6-2), No. 16 Cori Gauff (6-3, 6-4), No. 26 Sorana Cirstea (6-1, 6-4) and Petra Martic (6-1, 6-1).

In the second semifinal, No. 5 Badosa takes on No. 6 Sakkari.

Badosa has not dropped a single set, with one tiebreaker along the way taking down three tanked foes. Sakkari also has not dropped a set, with zero tiebreakers and winning one match due to retirement (Daria Saville (4-1, retired).

These should be two huge, awesomely competitive tennis matches. 

How To Watch

March
18
2022

BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
