How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WTA Final at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday features two of the best tennis players in the world.

The final features the No. 4 player in the world in Iga Swiatek and the No. 6 player in the world in Maria Sakkari. These two have had very different journeys on their way to the finals. 

Sakkari looks to avenge her semifinal loss to Swiatek in the Qatar TotalExpress Open last month that Swiatek went on to win.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swiatek and Sakkari are going to battle at the top of their game entering the championship match.

The journey for Swiatek to the finals this week saw her lose the first set of her first three matches, before crushing her opponents in the second and third sets.

Since then she has won in straight sets in the quarterfinals over No. 25 Madison Keys (6-1, 6-0) and in the semifinals over No. 24 Simona Halep (7-6 (8-6), 6-4).

For Sakkari, she was much more dominant in the first four rounds, going 8-0 in sets with zero tiebreakers along the way.

She was tested some in the semifinals, but much like her opponent, Sakkari made fantastic adjustments to take down defending BNP Paribas Champion, No. 5 Paula Badosa.

Their match in Qatar was very much one-sided, with Swiatek winning 6-4, 6-3. This rematch should be intense, well played and one of the better matches of the early year in tennis.

Regional restrictions may apply.

