How to Watch Charleston Open, Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The women’s doubles finals come down to the best two teams in action at the Charleston Open today.

The doubles final at the Charleston Open was inching closer to another predictable match of top four ranked teams in the tournament, then it took a sharp turn as the team of Lucie Hradecká and Sania Mirza pulled off a miraculous come from behind upset and find themselves with the opportunity to win a doubles title. This would mark the first doubles title for each individual player this year as well as the first for the team of Hradecká and Mirza ever if they pull off another win today.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Doubles Final today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Charleston Open, Doubles Final online with fuboTV:

In an incredible comeback, the team of Hradecká and Mirza advanced to the finals defeating tournament ranked No. 1 team of Zhang Shuai and Caroline Dolehide:

For their careers, Hradecká has 26 total doubles titles and Mirza has 43 to her name over their long careers. Individually, Hradecká is ranked No. 17 in the world as a doubles player on the WTA Tour and Mirza is unranked.

In their semifinal match, they were up 4-1 over the No. ranked team in the tournament, before allowing them to rally, falling back 4-5 and on their heels.

They were able to turn things around to force a tiebreak and win the match advancing to the finals today.

They will take on either the No. 4 team of Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette or the unranked team of Belinda Bencic and Anhelina Kalinina.

Due to the scheduling, the team of Klepac and Linette had to play their quarterfinal match and semifinal match yesterday.

Both teams are playing well, only dropping one set here at the Charleston Open in the first round before advancing in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Charleston Open, Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
