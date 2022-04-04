Coming off the Miami Open, the early rounds of the Charleston Open start on the WTA Tour here today.

The Charleston Open kicks off the round of 64 with 16 first-round matches on the WTA Tour here today as the eight-day tournament rolls into Charleston, South Carolina on LTP-Daniel Island. Last year Veronika Kudermetova won the event over Danika Kovinic (6-4, 6-2) after the event took a year off. Fresh off a win at the Miami Open and with three tournament victories in 2022, No. 2 in the world Iga Swiatek had to withdraw, but 11 of the Top 40 WTA players will be in action.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds online with fuboTV:

The last WTA event saw Swiatek go 12-0 in sets and 72-26 in games, including a decimation of Naomi Osaka (6-4, 6-0) in the finals:

No. 26 ranked Madison Keys is the top-ranked player in the world playing today, as she is challenged by Anastasia Gasanova. Keys lost in the first round at the Miami Open, the quarterfinals in the BNP Paribas Open and is looking for her first full tournament win of the year this week.

The other ranked players in action today are No. 28 Belinda Bencic (taking on Xiyu Wang), No. 32 Petra Kvitova (against Magdalena Frech), No. 36 Alize Cornet (against Alycia Parks) and No. 38 Sloane Stephens (taking on Qinwen Zheng).

Kovinic is not in the draw after jumping from the Miami Open to the AnyTech365 Andalucia Open in the same week last week.

Kudermetova is on the bottom half of the draw and will be in action on Tuesday, having to go through No. 6 Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals as her biggest challenge to repeat as the winner here this week, if they both make it that far in the tournament.

