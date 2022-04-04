Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off the Miami Open, the early rounds of the Charleston Open start on the WTA Tour here today.

The Charleston Open kicks off the round of 64 with 16 first-round matches on the WTA Tour here today as the eight-day tournament rolls into Charleston, South Carolina on LTP-Daniel Island. Last year Veronika Kudermetova won the event over Danika Kovinic (6-4, 6-2) after the event took a year off. Fresh off a win at the Miami Open and with three tournament victories in 2022, No. 2 in the world Iga Swiatek had to withdraw, but 11 of the Top 40 WTA players will be in action.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last WTA event saw Swiatek go 12-0 in sets and 72-26 in games, including a decimation of Naomi Osaka (6-4, 6-0) in the finals:

No. 26 ranked Madison Keys is the top-ranked player in the world playing today, as she is challenged by Anastasia Gasanova. Keys lost in the first round at the Miami Open, the quarterfinals in the BNP Paribas Open and is looking for her first full tournament win of the year this week.

The other ranked players in action today are No. 28 Belinda Bencic (taking on Xiyu Wang), No. 32 Petra Kvitova (against Magdalena Frech), No. 36 Alize Cornet (against Alycia Parks) and No. 38 Sloane Stephens (taking on Qinwen Zheng).

Kovinic is not in the draw after jumping from the Miami Open to the AnyTech365 Andalucia Open in the same week last week.

Kudermetova is on the bottom half of the draw and will be in action on Tuesday, having to go through No. 6 Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals as her biggest challenge to repeat as the winner here this week, if they both make it that far in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Charleston Open, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Madison Keys
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas37 seconds ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) loses control of the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy