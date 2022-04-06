How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds

The Charleston Open continues into the round of 32 pairing down the best players more today.

The Charleston Open rolls into the round of 32 today with 15 total singles matches and three more in the doubles draw for the WTA Tour today. Some players are pulling double duty to try and win a singles and doubles event this week with 11 players in the top 16 of this tournament all spread out in 11 different matches across the day starting this morning.

Charleston Open, Early Rounds

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Tournament ranked No. 10 Belinda Bencic was taken to three sets in the round of 64 by Xiyu Wang, surviving to play again today:

The morning starts with four matches, highlighted by tournament ranked No. 9 Madison Keys challenged by Ulrikke and No. 15 ranked Amanda Anismova vs. Yulia Putintseva.

No. 6 ranked Jessica Pegula is playing double duty taking on Jasmine Paolini in the singles draw and teaming with partner Alexa Guarachi to take on Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza.

The late morning has two more matches with the tournament top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka taking on Alison Riske and Pegula vs. Paolini.

The afternoon features No. 2 Paula Badosa challenged by Anna Bondar, No. 4 Ons Jabeur taking on Emma Navarro and No. 7 ranked Leylah Fernandez vs. Magda Linette.

These are some of the best overall women’s singles tennis players in the world taking the court to win ahead of the second major of the season with the French Open in Roland Garros next month.

If the top-ranked players hold, this will set up a round of 16 battle between Bencic and Keys which could be an awesome clash of talents on the WTA Tour.

