Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charleston Open continues into the round of 32 pairing down the best players more today.

The Charleston Open rolls into the round of 32 today with 15 total singles matches and three more in the doubles draw for the WTA Tour today. Some players are pulling double duty to try and win a singles and doubles event this week with 11 players in the top 16 of this tournament all spread out in 11 different matches across the day starting this morning.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tournament ranked No. 10 Belinda Bencic was taken to three sets in the round of 64 by Xiyu Wang, surviving to play again today:

The morning starts with four matches, highlighted by tournament ranked No. 9 Madison Keys challenged by Ulrikke and No. 15 ranked Amanda Anismova vs. Yulia Putintseva.

No. 6 ranked Jessica Pegula is playing double duty taking on Jasmine Paolini in the singles draw and teaming with partner Alexa Guarachi to take on Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza.

The late morning has two more matches with the tournament top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka taking on Alison Riske and Pegula vs. Paolini.

The afternoon features No. 2 Paula Badosa challenged by Anna Bondar, No. 4 Ons Jabeur taking on Emma Navarro and No. 7 ranked Leylah Fernandez vs. Magda Linette.

These are some of the best overall women’s singles tennis players in the world taking the court to win ahead of the second major of the season with the French Open in Roland Garros next month.

If the top-ranked players hold, this will set up a round of 16 battle between Bencic and Keys which could be an awesome clash of talents on the WTA Tour.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Charleston Open, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910472
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) fouls Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is fouled as he attempts a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy