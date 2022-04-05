Skip to main content

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Charleston Open wraps up on Tuesday, starting with the morning session.

The Charleston opened with first-round play on Monday and will finish the round of 64 on Tuesday, starting with a match between Lauren Davis and Mariam Bolkvadze.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open First Round Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the WTA Charleston Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those two begin the day with a 12 p.m. start, followed shortly after by Xiyu Wang of China taking on No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at 1 p.m.

They kick off a great day of tennis that includes American Sloane Stephens taking on Qinwen Zheng after Wang and Bencic in Credit One Stadium.

They will be followed by No. 3 Karolína Plíšková taking on Katarina Zavatska from Ukraine.

The morning session also includes matches between Americans Emma Navarro and Madison Brengle, Alison Riske taking on Catherine McNally.

It is a busy day of tennis at the Charleston Open, but by the end of the morning session, the first round will be nearly complete, with the night session finishing off the round of 64. Tune in to the Tennis Channel at 12 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

WTA Charleston Open First Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MIAMI OPEN
WTA Tennis

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid

By Tom Sunderland2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy