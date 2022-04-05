How to Watch WTA Charleston Open First Round

The first round of the Charleston Open wraps up on Tuesday, starting with the morning session.

The Charleston opened with first-round play on Monday and will finish the round of 64 on Tuesday, starting with a match between Lauren Davis and Mariam Bolkvadze.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open First Round Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the WTA Charleston Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those two begin the day with a 12 p.m. start, followed shortly after by Xiyu Wang of China taking on No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at 1 p.m.

They kick off a great day of tennis that includes American Sloane Stephens taking on Qinwen Zheng after Wang and Bencic in Credit One Stadium.

They will be followed by No. 3 Karolína Plíšková taking on Katarina Zavatska from Ukraine.

The morning session also includes matches between Americans Emma Navarro and Madison Brengle, Alison Riske taking on Catherine McNally.

It is a busy day of tennis at the Charleston Open, but by the end of the morning session, the first round will be nearly complete, with the night session finishing off the round of 64. Tune in to the Tennis Channel at 12 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.