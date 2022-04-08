Skip to main content

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of the WTA Charleston Open kick off on Friday afternoon with three matches before the night session

Weather has caused some problems this week at the Charleston Open, but they still made it to the quarterfinals and by the end of Friday we should have our final four.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals Today:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First up is No. 10 Belinda Bencic taking on No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain. Bencic needed three sets to get through her first-round match but then won in straight sets in her last two matches.

Badosa got a straight-set win in the second round, but then needed a tiebreaker and three sets to get by American Claire Liu yesterday.

In the second quarterfinal, No. 4 Ons Jabeur will take on Anhelina Kalinina. Jabeur won her third-round match over Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2, while Kalinina beat Alize Cornet in a close 7-6 (5), 7-5 match.

In the last quarterfinal of this session, Magda Linette of Poland will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova. Linette needed three sets to get by Kaia Kanepi in the third round, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. 

Alexandrova pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the tournament in the third round when she beat No. 3 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Paula Badosa
WTA Tennis

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Oct 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) celebrates with left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Oct 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) celebrates with left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy