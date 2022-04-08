How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the WTA Charleston Open kick off on Friday afternoon with three matches before the night session

Weather has caused some problems this week at the Charleston Open, but they still made it to the quarterfinals and by the end of Friday we should have our final four.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open Quarterfinals Today:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

First up is No. 10 Belinda Bencic taking on No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain. Bencic needed three sets to get through her first-round match but then won in straight sets in her last two matches.

Badosa got a straight-set win in the second round, but then needed a tiebreaker and three sets to get by American Claire Liu yesterday.

In the second quarterfinal, No. 4 Ons Jabeur will take on Anhelina Kalinina. Jabeur won her third-round match over Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2, while Kalinina beat Alize Cornet in a close 7-6 (5), 7-5 match.

In the last quarterfinal of this session, Magda Linette of Poland will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova. Linette needed three sets to get by Kaia Kanepi in the third round, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Alexandrova pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the tournament in the third round when she beat No. 3 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-1.

