How to Watch Charleston Open, Semifinals

The singles tournament at the Charleston Open on the WTA Tour comes down to the final four players left standing. All coming off strong wins in the quarterfinals, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova are all vying to win a tournament for the first time this year, other than Anisimova who won the Melbourne Summer Set 2 back in the first week of January.

Tennis is all about match-ups as shown with Bencic taking down Badosa in three sets (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4)) in a grinding comeback:

Coming into the tournament, Bencic is ranked No. 25 in the world and No. 10 in this field. She went through Xiyu Wang (4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3), Linda Fruhvirtova (6-1, 7-6 (8-6)), Madison Keys (6-4, 6-4) and Paula Badosa (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4)).

Overall she has gone 8-2 in sets and 57-46 in games with three tiebreaks along the way.

She is going to be challenged by the only non-ranked player in the tournament field in WTA No. 52 Alexandrova who has only dropped one set along the way in her second match against Qinwen Zheng and 8-0 (one retired set) in every other set, 50-21 in games.

On the other side of the bracket, a fantastic match is set up between WTA ranked No. 10 Jabeur and No. 43 Anisimova in a match of veteran savvy and youthful exuberance.

Jabeur is ranked No. 4 in the tournament field, showing her skill by going 36-15, with every first set going 6-3 and every second set going 6-2 in an eerie run to the semifinals.

Anisimova is ranked No. 15 in the tournament and has gone 8-1 in sets to get to the quarterfinals only losing in the third round to Aryna Sabalenka in the first set.

