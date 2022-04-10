Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston Open, Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals of the Charleston Open features two dynamic players in Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur today.

The Charleston Open will give either No. 10 Ons Jabeur or No. 25 Belinda Bencic their first win of the 2022 year as they both climbed the mountain in South Carolina to get to the finals. The two veterans have combined for 19 singles titles in their career and several strong showings in major tournaments over the years. This will be a huge momentum moment for both veterans, especially the winner here today.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Singles Final today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Charleston Open, Singles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tournament ranked No. 10 Belinda Bencic finds herself in the finals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals:

The journey to the finals for Jabeur was relatively painless until the semifinals where she dropped her first set. She went 6-0 in sets and 36-15 in games against Emma Navarro, Irina-Camelia Begu and Anhelina Kalinina.

Then in the semifinals against Amanda Anisimova, she was surprised in the first set 2-6 before rallying to win 6-1, 6-4 to get to the finals.

Jabeur also participated in doubles, losing in the first round with teammate Aryna Sabalenka to the team of Alexa Guarachi and Jessica Pegula.

On the other side for Bencic, she had a more bumpy ride to the finals losing two sets and going to multiple tiebreakers to get here.

She beat Xiyu Wang (4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3)), Linda Fruhvirtova (6-1, 7-6 (8-6)), No. 29 Madison Keys (6-4, 6-4), No. 7 Paula Badosa (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4)) and No. 52Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-4, 6-3) losing the first set twice and needing a tiebreaker in those matches in the second set to advance.

Bencic has been on the cusp of losing in two of her five matches playing some really stiff competition in her draw.

In doubles Bencic and her partner Kalinina made it to the semifinals before losing to Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette who are playing for the finals before this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Charleston Open, Singles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

METS
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Evan Masseyjust now
MotoGP
MotoGP

How to Watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC

By Brandon Rushjust now
Belinda Bencic
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray

By Iolanda Neto5 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Phillies

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Football
Football

How to Watch East Orange Renegades at Old Bridge Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy