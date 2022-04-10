The finals of the Charleston Open features two dynamic players in Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur today.

The Charleston Open will give either No. 10 Ons Jabeur or No. 25 Belinda Bencic their first win of the 2022 year as they both climbed the mountain in South Carolina to get to the finals. The two veterans have combined for 19 singles titles in their career and several strong showings in major tournaments over the years. This will be a huge momentum moment for both veterans, especially the winner here today.

How to Watch Charleston Open, Singles Final today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Tournament ranked No. 10 Belinda Bencic finds herself in the finals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals:

The journey to the finals for Jabeur was relatively painless until the semifinals where she dropped her first set. She went 6-0 in sets and 36-15 in games against Emma Navarro, Irina-Camelia Begu and Anhelina Kalinina.

Then in the semifinals against Amanda Anisimova, she was surprised in the first set 2-6 before rallying to win 6-1, 6-4 to get to the finals.

Jabeur also participated in doubles, losing in the first round with teammate Aryna Sabalenka to the team of Alexa Guarachi and Jessica Pegula.

On the other side for Bencic, she had a more bumpy ride to the finals losing two sets and going to multiple tiebreakers to get here.

She beat Xiyu Wang (4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3)), Linda Fruhvirtova (6-1, 7-6 (8-6)), No. 29 Madison Keys (6-4, 6-4), No. 7 Paula Badosa (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4)) and No. 52Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-4, 6-3) losing the first set twice and needing a tiebreaker in those matches in the second set to advance.

Bencic has been on the cusp of losing in two of her five matches playing some really stiff competition in her draw.

In doubles Bencic and her partner Kalinina made it to the semifinals before losing to Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette who are playing for the finals before this match.

