WTA Charleston Open Third Round Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Charleston Open begins third round play on Thursday in the morning session.

The Charleston Open begins play on Thursday at 11 a.m. with two third-round matches. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 15 Amanda Anisimova of the US, and Coco Vandeweghe plays No. 6 Jessica Pegula.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open First Round Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Sabalenka and Anisimova both won their second-round matches in straight sets. Sabalenka beat Alison Riske 7-6, 6-4, while Anisimova beat Yulia Putintseva easily 6-1, 6-2.

After winning her first two matches in three sets, Vandeweghe will look to upset fellow American Pegula. Vandeweghe has had a tough road, but she has shown toughness in getting to the third round.

No. 4 Ons Jabeur will play American Emma Navarro after the Sabalenka and Anisimova match. It is now being played in the second round due to Tuesday night's matches getting postponed.

No. 7 Leylah Fernandez will battle Magda Linette after the Vadeweghe and Pegula match. That is also a second-round match, with the winner being the last one moving on into the third round.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

WTA Charleston Open Third Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
WTA Tennis

WTA Charleston Open Third Round Stream

