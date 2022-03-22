Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off of the BNP Paribas Open, the WTA kicks off the Miami Open with the first round today.

The WTA Tour Miami Open starts today in Miami, Florida with 24 singles matches. The ATP also kicks off their side of the draw with 12 additional matches. No. 1 in the world Ashleigh Barty has won the event two years in a row defeating Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. Barty will not be in the mix this year, but coming off her win at the BNP Paribas Open, No. 2 Iga Swiatek will be in action in the second round.

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 2 in the world Iga Swiatek won the last WTA event at the BNP Paribas Open against No. 3 Maria Sakkari (6-4, 6-1).

The first round of the tournament gives the top tennis players a first-round bye while giving the next tier of top-ranked players a qualifier in the first round. Most of the big names like Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, and Emma Raducanu will be in action a little later in the draw.

No. 48 Shelby Rogers will be in action in the first round taking on Amanda Anisimova as well as Clara Tauson vs. Shaui Zhang.

Sloane Stephens takes on Panna Udvardy while Naomi Osaka faces off with Astra Sharma.

Aside from Barty, most of the WTA Top 25 are in action here this week to try and win the 2022 Miami Open.

There isn’t a major tournament event until the end of May, so every tournament between now and then is a warm-up to get their games in order before the big one.

With Barty not in action this week there will be a new champion, potentially one of the recent runners-up or even Stephens who can win her second tournament here in Miami with a win this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Miami Open, WTA 1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Angelique Kerber Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates with a teammate after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

By Daniela Perez10 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown12 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Brewers vs. Giants

By Phil Watson13 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: North Carolina vs. Arizona

By Matthew Beighle13 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UCF Knights forward Masseny Kaba (5) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Michigan basketball players Frankie Collins and Terrence Williams II celebrate after a play.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

By Zach Koons13 hours ago
Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy