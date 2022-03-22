Coming off of the BNP Paribas Open, the WTA kicks off the Miami Open with the first round today.

The WTA Tour Miami Open starts today in Miami, Florida with 24 singles matches. The ATP also kicks off their side of the draw with 12 additional matches. No. 1 in the world Ashleigh Barty has won the event two years in a row defeating Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. Barty will not be in the mix this year, but coming off her win at the BNP Paribas Open, No. 2 Iga Swiatek will be in action in the second round.

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 2 in the world Iga Swiatek won the last WTA event at the BNP Paribas Open against No. 3 Maria Sakkari (6-4, 6-1).

The first round of the tournament gives the top tennis players a first-round bye while giving the next tier of top-ranked players a qualifier in the first round. Most of the big names like Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, and Emma Raducanu will be in action a little later in the draw.

No. 48 Shelby Rogers will be in action in the first round taking on Amanda Anisimova as well as Clara Tauson vs. Shaui Zhang.

Sloane Stephens takes on Panna Udvardy while Naomi Osaka faces off with Astra Sharma.

Aside from Barty, most of the WTA Top 25 are in action here this week to try and win the 2022 Miami Open.

There isn’t a major tournament event until the end of May, so every tournament between now and then is a warm-up to get their games in order before the big one.

With Barty not in action this week there will be a new champion, potentially one of the recent runners-up or even Stephens who can win her second tournament here in Miami with a win this week.

