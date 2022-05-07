Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WTA Doubles Final takes center country to start the morning at the Mutua Madrid Open today.

The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open is inching to a close with the singles draws and doubles draws both crowning champions here this weekend. The day starts with the WTA Tours doubles finals between the tournament ranked No. 2 team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos taking on the No. 3 ranked team of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs to crown the first champions of the weekend.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Doubles Final today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Doubles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have had seen a lot of success over the past two to three years as they focus on doubles tennis:

This week the best two teams at the Madrid Open have easily been the teams featured here in the finals with Krawczyk and Schuurs and Dabrowski and Olmos.

In the first round, the team of Krawczyk and Schuurs won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0 over the team of Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Cristina Bucșa. They followed that up with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win over the team of Tamara Zidanšek and Marie Bouzková in the next round before knocking off the No. 1 ranked team in the tournament of Storm Sanders and Zhang Shuai (7-5, 7-6 (7-5)) to get here to the finals.

Their opponents today, Dabrowski and Olmos, struggled a little more, dropping two sets and having to win two tiebreakers to get here. In those tiebreakers, they went 20-14 overall doing what they needed to advance.

Also on deck today is the women’s singles finals, two men’s semifinals and two men’s doubles semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

By Kristofer Habbas
