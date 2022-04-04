How to Watch WTA Charleston Open First Round

The Charleston open continues Monday night with two first-round matches on the schedule

The largest women-only tournament in North America, the Charleston Open, kicks off on Monday with first-round matches.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open First Round Today:

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the WTA Charleston Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round kicked off Monday morning, but the evening starts with American Shelby Rogers opening up play against Kaia Kanepi.

Kanepi is ranked 57th in the world and will be looking to pull off the slight upset against the 44th ranked Rogers on Monday night. The winner will take on the winner of an earlier match between Magdalena Frech and No. 11 Petra Kvitova.

In the second match of the night, Xinyu Wang will take on Irina-Camelia Begu to wrap up the first day of play.

Begu is currently ranked 66th in the world and will be a favorite over Wang who is ranked 88th.

The winner will advance to the second round to take on either American Sophie Chang or No. 14 Ajla Tomljanovic.

The first day of play at the Charleston Open should finish with two great matches between players that are evenly matched.

Regional restrictions may apply.