How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Second Round

The second round of the Charleston Open continues on Wednesday night with two matches in the evening session.

The Charleston Open continues on Wednesday after Tuesday's night session was suspended due to severe weather.

How to Watch the WTA Charleston Open First Round Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the WTA Charleston Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round wraps up in the morning and the second round will continue in the morning sessions and then resume for the evening session starting with No. 4 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia taking on American Emma Navarro.

Jabeur will finally get on the court for her first match after getting a bye in the first round, while Navarro had a tough first-round match.

Navarro lost the first set 7-6 (4) to Madison Brengle but bounced back to take the second set 6-2 and then was up 3-0 in the third when Brengle had to retire. She gets a much tougher match on Wednesday night but will look to upset Jabeur.

In the second match of the night, Canadian Leylah Fernandez will take on Magda Linette of Poland.

Linette had to battle to get by Katie Volynets in the first round. She lost the first set 6-4, but then took the second 6-3 before winning the third in a tiebreak 7-6 (4).

Regional restrictions may apply.