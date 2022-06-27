John Cena is back for his 20th anniversary in the company on WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, with a huge night planned including legend John Cena back for his 20th anniversary.

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary Today:

Match Date: June 27, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to the advertising for the show, the 16-time WWE World champ is here! John Cena returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut in the WWE Universe, and maybe inch closer to a match with Theory in the process.

This is the last Monday Night Raw before Money in the Bank, set for this upcoming Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

While there are a ton of matches already set up for Saturday's main event, things never go completely according to plan and Monday night expect a lot of surprises as they build to Saturday night.

While those storylines will be great, all eyes will be back on Cena as they celebrate his amazing career in the WWE, but you know it won't be all smiles and celebrations as he has a lot of enemies and they are sure to spoil the fun.

Check it all out Monday night at 8 pm EST on USA Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.