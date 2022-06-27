Skip to main content

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

John Cena is back for his 20th anniversary in the company on WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, with a huge night planned including legend John Cena back for his 20th anniversary.

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary Today:

Match Date: June 27, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to the advertising for the show, the 16-time WWE World champ is here! John Cena returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut in the WWE Universe, and maybe inch closer to a match with Theory in the process.

This is the last Monday Night Raw before Money in the Bank, set for this upcoming Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

While there are a ton of matches already set up for Saturday's main event, things never go completely according to plan and Monday night expect a lot of surprises as they build to Saturday night.

While those storylines will be great, all eyes will be back on Cena as they celebrate his amazing career in the WWE, but you know it won't be all smiles and celebrations as he has a lot of enemies and they are sure to spoil the fun.

Check it all out Monday night at 8 pm EST on USA Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

John Cena
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy