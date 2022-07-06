WWE 2022 Events: Live TV schedule, Weekly Tour Dates

WWE airs weekly on FOX and USA, with shows at new locations on Mondays and Fridays.

WWE shows air each week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. © Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

All summer long, WWE continues to provide fans with regular content featuring their favorite wrestling stars and electric matchups. In addition to big events like SummerSlam, renowned programs from WWE are touring across North America, airing from a different location each week.

Raw, the organization's flagship show, airs live on Mondays along with SmackDown on Fridays. The Tuesday night show, NXT, is usually live as well but has been pre-taped in the past.

Here is how to watch and keep up with your favorite WWE programs each week.

TV Coverage and Weekly Schedule

Raw

Mondays 8 p.m. USA

NXT

Tuesdays 8 p.m. USA

SmackDown

Fridays 8 p.m. FOX

Special Events

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Friday, September 3: Clash at the Castle

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Monday, November 26: Survivor Series

TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Touring Schedule

WWE shows Raw and SmackDown take place in a different location each week.

NXT, however, is not on a touring schedule. It is hosted in Orlando each week and will therefore not be included in the list below.

Friday, July 8: SmackDown

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Monday, July 11: Raw

AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Friday, July 15: SmackDown

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

Monday, July 18: Raw

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

Friday, July 22: SmackDown

TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Monday, July 25: Raw

Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Friday, July 29: SmackDown

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

Saturday, July 31: SummerSlam

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Monday, August 1: Raw

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Friday, August 5: SmackDown

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, August 8: Raw

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, August 12: SmackDown

PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

Monday, August 15: Raw

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Friday, August 19: SmackDown

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Monday, August 22: Raw

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Friday, August 26: SmackDown

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

Monday, August 29: Raw

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Friday, September 9: SmackDown

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.

Monday, September 12: Raw

Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

Monday, September 26: Raw

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Friday, September 30: SmackDown

Canada Life Center, Winnipeg, Manitoba