WWE 2022 Events: Live TV schedule, Weekly Tour Dates

WWE Live TV Schedule, Weekly Tour Events and Dates
All summer long, WWE continues to provide fans with regular content featuring their favorite wrestling stars and electric matchups. In addition to big events like SummerSlam, renowned programs from WWE are touring across North America, airing from a different location each week.
Raw, the organization's flagship show, airs live on Mondays along with SmackDown on Fridays. The Tuesday night show, NXT, is usually live as well but has been pre-taped in the past.
Here is how to watch and keep up with your favorite WWE programs each week.
TV Coverage and Weekly Schedule
Raw
Mondays 8 p.m. USA
NXT
Tuesdays 8 p.m. USA
SmackDown
Fridays 8 p.m. FOX
Special Events
Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Friday, September 3: Clash at the Castle
Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Monday, November 26: Survivor Series
TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Touring Schedule
WWE shows Raw and SmackDown take place in a different location each week.
NXT, however, is not on a touring schedule. It is hosted in Orlando each week and will therefore not be included in the list below.
Friday, July 8: SmackDown
Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
Monday, July 11: Raw
AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Friday, July 15: SmackDown
Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
Monday, July 18: Raw
Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.
Friday, July 22: SmackDown
TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Monday, July 25: Raw
Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
Friday, July 29: SmackDown
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
Saturday, July 31: SummerSlam
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Monday, August 1: Raw
Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Friday, August 5: SmackDown
Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Monday, August 8: Raw
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Friday, August 12: SmackDown
PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.
Monday, August 15: Raw
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Friday, August 19: SmackDown
Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
Monday, August 22: Raw
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Friday, August 26: SmackDown
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.
Monday, August 29: Raw
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Friday, September 9: SmackDown
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.
Monday, September 12: Raw
Moda Center, Portland, Ore.
Monday, September 26: Raw
Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
Friday, September 30: SmackDown
Canada Life Center, Winnipeg, Manitoba