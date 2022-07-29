How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! Stream Live Online Before SummerSlam

What is in store for the WWE Universe in the final 'Friday Night SmackDown!' before SummerSlam today?

The final Friday Night SmackDown! before SummerSlam takes place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, today. There is a lot of energy in the air and unpredictability with Triple H in charge of creative, Stephanie McMahon in the big chair as co-CEO (with Nick Kahn) and the stars of the WWE all hungry to make an impact as a new era begins.

With Riddle injured heading into SummerSlam, Seth Rollins does not have a dance partner, which opens up a lot of opportunities for the Friday Night SmackDown star.

Could the former champion make a huge splash during SummerSlam, starting with his actions tonight? Rollins, Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory and a former NXT Champion are all rumored to potentially have something up their sleeve.

WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar for the championship for the eighth time since 2016, ninth time if you count the 2016 Royal Rumble.

In those matches, the title has changed hands only three times with Reigns winning the last three matches, Lesnar winning four times, Rollins stealing one and Triple H taking the Royal Rumble title match.

Other stories to watch feature Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin, Lacey Evans, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus continuing their rivalry.

