Welcome to WrestleMania Smackdown live on FOX just 24 hours before the showcase of the immortals this weekend.

The final edition of Friday Night Smackdown before WrestleMania 38 takes place from Dallas, Texas as the WWE invades Texas for a whirlwind week of action. The co-main events this week on “WrestleMania Smackdown” feature the Intercontinental championship with champion Ricochet taking on the challengers Humberto and Angel in a triple threat match and the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown! today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The WrestleMania set was revealed this week showing the huge production value that WWE puts into the biggest show of the year:

In one of the co-main events, the Andre the Giant Battle Royal was too big for the show of shows and has been pushed to “WrestleMania Smackdown” instead.

Once upon a time, WrestleMania was squeezed into one day, but in recent years it has expanded to two days and now three days with today’s show.

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal features the talents of Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Reggie, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.

The battle royal will see the first-ever Universal Champion, a former United States Champion and former NXT Champions of different varieties.

The Intercontinental championship was once looked at as the second most important title in the world. Now, Ricochet will try to make good on that concept in a fun triple threat match.

What else will be on deck today to preview the biggest night(s) of the year for WWE and WrestleMania 38? As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE.

