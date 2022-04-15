How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

Who is going to show up on Friday Night SmackDown to confront The Bloodline today?

Last week on the Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania, newly unified WWE and Universal champion Roman Reigns made it clear that he wants all the gold, for him and The Bloodline. They have their eyes on unifying the tag-team championships next, which could be the end of the brand split in WWE as we know it. What is next for The Bloodline and the rest of the SmackDown roster tonight?

There were several debuts, confrontations and new angles coming out of WrestleMania as Friday Night SmackDown rolls on:

The WWE Universe is getting to know the dominance of Gunther (the former Walter) as the Austrian beast picked up a victory over Alonzo.

With him and Butch (the former Pete Dunne) now on Friday nights, there is an infusion of toughness and attitude on the show. What is next for these two former NXT and NXT UK stars?

It looks like Charlotte Flair is not done with Ronda Rousey as the two are set to battle in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Intercontinental champion Ricochet is set to defend his title against Jinder Mahal while the Women’s tag-team champions Naomi and Sasha Banks are going to defend next week on Monday Night Raw against the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Morgan secured a surprise win over Banks last week on SmackDown.

There is always the opportunity for a surprise moment, so as always with the WWE, expect the unexpected.

