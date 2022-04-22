Behind Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is looking to take all the gold and unify all of the championships. The WWE and Universal championships were unified at WrestleMania, now the tag-team championships seem to be next on deck as The Uso’s continue their battle across brands with Randy Orton and Riddle.

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week featured so many twists and turns and new stories as the WWE is getting revved up post-WrestleMania:

Speaking of Reigns, he is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania Backlash in two weeks with no contender revealed. In recent weeks he has been consoling and demolishing Shinsuke Nakamura with The Bloodline, which might be the match at the next premium live event.

Will this finally be the week that Drew McIntyre gets his hands on Sami Zayn as he keeps evading the Scottish former champion with count out losses?

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair continues as Charlotte attacked Drew Gulak and made him tap and say I quit to preview their match.

How will the rest of the women’s division step up around the championship feud to set up the next contender?

Ricochet got a win over Jinder Mahal last week and will be looking for his next contender this week for the Intercontinental championship.

On last week's show Madcap Moss got his first win after leaving Happy Corbin’s side. What is next for that new rivalry as the former friends now turned enemies look to one up each other.

As always with the WWE and Friday Night SmackDown!, expect the unexpected.

Regional restrictions may apply.