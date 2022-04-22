Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Will the tag-team championships finally be unified on Friday Night SmackDown! today?

Behind Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is looking to take all the gold and unify all of the championships. The WWE and Universal championships were unified at WrestleMania, now the tag-team championships seem to be next on deck as The Uso’s continue their battle across brands with Randy Orton and Riddle. 

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week featured so many twists and turns and new stories as the WWE is getting revved up post-WrestleMania:

Speaking of Reigns, he is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania Backlash in two weeks with no contender revealed. In recent weeks he has been consoling and demolishing Shinsuke Nakamura with The Bloodline, which might be the match at the next premium live event.

Will this finally be the week that Drew McIntyre gets his hands on Sami Zayn as he keeps evading the Scottish former champion with count out losses?

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair continues as Charlotte attacked Drew Gulak and made him tap and say I quit to preview their match.

How will the rest of the women’s division step up around the championship feud to set up the next contender?

Ricochet got a win over Jinder Mahal last week and will be looking for his next contender this week for the Intercontinental championship.

On last week's show Madcap Moss got his first win after leaving Happy Corbin’s side. What is next for that new rivalry as the former friends now turned enemies look to one up each other.

As always with the WWE and Friday Night SmackDown!, expect the unexpected.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Friday Night SmackDown!

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Wild

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NC State at Louisville in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy