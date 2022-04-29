Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What is on deck for The Bloodline and the rest of the roster on WWE Friday Night Smackdown! today?

WrestleMania Backlash is just over a week away as the WWE and Friday Night SmackDown! invades Albany, New York. The card is starting to come together for the premium live event, with unified champion Roman Reigns still sitting on his throne with nobody to challenge him entering tonight. How will the Friday night crew shake things up tonight?

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sami Zayn has tried everything to get away from Drew McIntyre and will have to find another path away from the Scottish Psychopath today:

One potential challenger for Reigns is Shinsuke Nakamura, who is not necessarily a strong contender, but that could be exactly what Reigns is grooming. Nakamura has been without his tag-team partner since WrestleMania, roaming around since then in the waters of The Bloodline.

Another pot The Bloodline had their hands on was the growing storyline with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.

Zayn has avoided McIntyre for three straight weeks with two standard singles matches and even last week's lumberjack match.

Now the two will be in a steel cage, which is designed to keep people out and equally as important for McIntyre, to keep Zayn in.

The tag-team champions, Randy Orton and Riddle are also entangled with The Bloodline as they have been in a feud with The Uso’s and dealing with their antics.

How will all of those storylines converge and culminate as The Bloodline are making more and more enemies on their quest to unify all the gold.

As always, expect the unexpected in the WWE.

