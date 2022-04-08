Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What is in store for the WWE Universe on the first Friday Night Smackdown! after WrestleMania today?

Tonight Roman Reigns is expected to talk about what is next for him and the WWE and Universal championships. He has both belts on his shoulders after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. There are an array of potential challengers from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night Smackdown! for Reigns to face next, but who will be first for the Tribal Chief?

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown! today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Friday Night Smackdown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second night of WrestleMania started with Triple H welcoming us to the showcase of the immortals and ended with Reigns pinning Lesnar:

Reigns not only took the WWE championship, but coincidentally the moniker of “who is next?” from Lesnar as he awaits his next challenge. Will it be Drew McIntyre after his win at WrestleMania? Or maybe a returning Cody Rhodes after his win over Seth Rollins?

For the Smackdown Women’s championship, Charlotte Flair got the pin and the win over Ronda Rousey, but only after a ref bump where she tapped unnoticed. Is that going to lead to more tension and a rematch between the two icons?

How will the Intercontinental championship scene shake out with former champion Sami Zayn coming off a loss to the Jackass crew and current champion Ricochet not making the WrestleMania card?

New Women’s tag-team champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi look to overwhelm the rest of the division as the best duo in the company.

Will there be any surprises, call-ups, returns or new faces? You will have to tune in tonight as always with the WWE, expect the unexpected.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Friday Night Smackdown!

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

