What can we expect from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as he returns to his kingdom tonight on Friday Night SmackDown?

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is back from his “Samoan Sabbatical” to resume his role at the head of the table on Friday nights. How will the rest of the roster react?

Speaking of Reigns, the on-going battle between Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar (and WWE’s conspiracy against Zayn) added another chapter last week. Can Zayn get the upper hand against The Beast to finally overcome all the external forces holding him back?

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown today:

Event Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

All the big moments from last week's edition of Smackdown will build to the exciting action tonight:

The final variable in the Universal Title picture is Paul Heyman. Last week he slipped up, calling Lesnar a “future Universal Champion,” which is not going to get a positive reaction from Reigns and The Family.

In the Women’s Championship scene, Charlotte Flair continues to feud with Toni Storm after getting disqualified in their non-title match a week ago.

Last week the New Day were crowned as the “Best Team in the WWE" after defeating The Usos and the Tag-Team Champions, RK-Bro, in a triple threat match. How will the champions react to this loss and does this mean The New Day are getting a future title shot?

In other action the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has not seen a lot of action in his four month title reign, virtually the same for Women’s Tag-Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

Will either of them get the chance to defend their titles tonight or in the near future?

