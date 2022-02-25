Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What is in store for the roster on Friday Night Smackdown coming off the Elimination Chamber?

Coming off an exciting Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia that saw Brock Lesnar absolutely crush the competition in the chamber itself to win the Universal Championship he is on course to battle WWE Champion Roman Reigns. They will face off in a winner take all match at WrestleMania this year. What will the blue brands champion have to say to his former advocate Paul Heyman and his opponent Reigns this week?

So much has happened between today and the last Friday Night Smackdown, looking back at last week will help preview today’s action:

Looking at the rest of the roster, how will the rest of the Women’s Championship scene look around champion Charlotte Flair now that she knows Ronda Rousey has chosen her for WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks made her return at the Royal Rumble, but has not made a huge splash. The Boss is all about making big splashes, especially around WrestleMania season. What will be in store for her over the next month leading to the show of shows?

The Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn might be on a collision course with Hollywood at WrestleMania and Johnny Knoxville. O will another challenger emerge tonight?

Other things to keep an eye on tonight include Happy Corbin and madcap Moss’ rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The New Day (or just Big E and Kofi Kingston) working their way up the tag-team title picture again with The Usos as the reigning champions waiting in the wind.

As always, expect the unexpected in the WWE.

Regional restrictions may apply.

