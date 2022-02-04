With it being the first SmackDown following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, an exciting card awaits us tonight, even without any matches announced.

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The show will be headlined by Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns reuniting after Heyman betrayed his former client, Brock Lesnar, and cost him his title and his match against Bobby Lashley last Sunday. Will Lesnar show up to exact revenge? We find out tonight.

Ronda Rousey will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after her shocking return at the Royal Rumble, where she came out victories and earned herself a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Rousey will appear tonight to let us know who she'll be challenging at the show of shows. It would be downright shocking if she didn't pick RAW women's champion Becky Lynch, giving us the one-on-one championship match fans have been pining over for years, but Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown women's champions, would also be a solid option.

Finally, Drew McIntyre will also appear on tonight's show after missing an extended period at returning at the Royal Rumble last weekend.

What will be on the former champion's mind?

Tune into FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET to find that out, and a whole lot more.

