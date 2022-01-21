Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royal Rumble is just eight days away, giving Friday Night Smackdown two more events to get ready.

There are very few events that are bigger, both figuratively and literally, than the Royal Rumble as that sets up the road to WrestleMania more than any other one night of the year. With only two Friday Night Smackdowns remaining before the Rumble, this is an opportunity to make an impact and a statement to the locker room and the WWE Universe at large.

Between Lita coming back for the Royal Rumble and the confrontation made for a WrestleMania main event between Reigns and Rollins, last week was full of highlights:

The big story of the night is centered around the Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns. How will he react to the challenge set by Seth Rollins, his former tag-team partner and stable member in The Shield.

These two have had classic matches and moments, both as partners and opponents so another clash at the Royal Rumble should be just that.

In other news, Sami Zayn is still trying to get the Intercontinental Championship, but has been distracted with Johnny Knoxville as he continues to promote his new movie while also gearing up for a spot in the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte Flair is set to face Naomi tonight as she gears up for the Royal Rumble and her potential WrestleMania opponent.

The tag-team champions have a new contender in the Viking Raiders, who won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn their opportunity.

How will things shape up tonight not only in the title scenes, but also what surprises are we in for leading up to the Royal Rumble match itself?

