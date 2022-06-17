How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!, Vince MacMahon Speech

Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What will Vince McMahon have to say tonight when he opens up 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown!' tonight?

Tonight, WWE Friday Night SmackDown! kicks off with Vince McMahon on the show as his name dominates the headlines this week. What will he have to say and how will he address the WWE Universe tonight? Also, tonight features Roman Reigns' first title defense since unifying the WWE and universal championships as he is challenged by Riddle. Can one-half of RK-Bro take the world championships against the Tribal Chief today?

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The era of Gunther is here as the Austrian beast won the intercontinental championship over Ricochet last week:

In the championship match tonight there is one major stipulation for Riddle. If he loses, he cannot challenge Reigns while he is still the champion. Not ever, but just while Reigns holds the title putting even more pressure on the former tag-team champion.

This match was originally going to be on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but everything with that show had to be reassembled like a shook-up snow globe.

The rest of the scene on Friday night should feature more build for the SmackDown women’s championship with Natalya challenging Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank and more in the vacant WWE women’s tag-team championships.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss will battle in a last-laugh match, which will be a match but there are no clear rules or guidelines for it right now.

The rest of SmackDown should be centered around the build for Money in the Bank, which will take place on July 2, just over two weeks away.

As always, expect the unexpected on WWE Friday Night SmackDown!

Regional restrictions may apply.

WWE

