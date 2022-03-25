Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What will happen on the second to last Friday Night Smackdown on the road to Wrestlemania today?

This is that time of year as every wrestler is doing everything they can to get on the card for the showcase of the immortals, and there are only two Smackdowns left on the calendar to make that impact. Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar know their fates, as the monstrous duo will be colliding in a winner-take-all main event while intercontinental champion Ricochet is still looking to find his way onto the two-day event.

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown! today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night Smackdown! online with fuboTV:

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to win the intercontinental championship, which spun the two sports entertainers in different directions. Zayn will be taking on Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania while the champ does not have a direction.

The same can be said for Seth Rollins, who might have had his dreams dashed in recent weeks and does not have a road to WrestleMania at the moment.

What message will Kevin Owens have for Texas and a certain rattlesnake this week after weeks and weeks of jabs?

Will Austin Theory get back at Pat McAfee after last week's cheap shot attack with an assist from Finn Balor?

How will the women’s champion be factored in tonight with Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger, Ronda Rousey, as well as the Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina?

As always, expect the unexpected from the WWE as they inch closer to Wrestlemania.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Friday Night Smackdown!

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


