How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The main event for tonight's WWE 'Friday Night SmackDown!' is set to unify the tag-team championships.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown!, the gauntlet was laid out for the Raw and SmackDown tag-team champions to face off in the main event tonight to unify the titles. It was made possible thanks to Sami Zayn agreeing to a match with Riddle, one that he lost. Ronda Rousey has aspirations of being a fighting champion with her open challenge. Who will accept tonight?

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The action last week saw Drew Gulak and Gunther in an altercation, the women’s tag-team champions retain and the never-ending feud continue between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss:

With the tag-team titles seemingly on the path to being unified, it will either be The Bloodline or RK-Bro leaving here tonight with all the gold.

How will Zayn aka Rusty and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns play into the outcome, especially after Riddle beat Zayn and left Reigns with a knee to the face last week?

The women’s tag-team champions walked out of Monday Night RAW last week and all eyes will be on them to see what is next.

Will we see the Intercontinental champion Ricochet tonight other than in a brief, passing backstage moment or in the ring to defend his title?

What is next for Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch as they continue to target the New Day in three on two attacks?

Is Shinsuke Nakamura going to continue his side feud with The Bloodline and now Zayn after weeks of teasing?

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE on Friday Night SmackDown!

