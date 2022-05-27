How to Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown!

With the next pay-per-view live event nine days away, what is going to happen tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live from Little Rock, Arkansas and the Simmons Bank Arena just nine days before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. There is so much in flux at the moment with the blue brand and WWE overall as the women’s tag-team titles are vacant, the unified WWE and Universal champions do not seem to have contenders and the unified tag-team champions were won under shady circumstances.

How will those questions be answered tonight?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is becoming full of controversies with the unified tag-teams and now Max Dupri showing up without an invitation:

There is a rumor that the brand split is thinning out more than the border between the universes in the MCU and that red brand stars Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and others might be on the show tonight.

Keep an eye out for that and other surprises, like Max Dupri and his new male model agency that he is recruiting to get top-flight wrestlers and catwalk models.

In the mid-card, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin seem to be in a never-ending battle that will go on until the end of time. Who will get the leg up just a week before Hell in a Cell?

The remaining members of the New Day are having to walk around with eyes in the back of their heads as Sheamus, BUTCH and the Brawling Brutes continue to attack at any possible advantage.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE and Friday Night SmackDown!

