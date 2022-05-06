Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The last Friday Night SmackDown! before both WrestleMania Backlash and Mother’s Day will be sure to be filled with action tonight.

Live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the final edition of Friday Night SmackDown! is here to set up the action for WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. The next premium live event also takes place on Mother’s Day with the one confirmed women’s match featuring a new mother and the self-proclaimed baddest woman on the planet"Ronda Rousey looking to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the championship.

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week on Friday Night Smackdown!, Drew McIntyre finally got his hands on Sami Zayn and there were major developments in the tag-team divisions:

The headline matches for WrestleMania Backlash coming out of the blue brand feature Rousey vs. Flair and a massive six-man tag-team championship that could have had monster implications — but don't.

In what is likely the main event for this Sunday, The Bloodline, Roman Reigns (WWE and universal champion) and The Usos (SmackDown tag-team champions) take on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Raw tag-team champions) with no gold on the line.

That could change today, with four championships in the match and the opportunity to potentially unify the tag-team championships or even split up the currently unified world titles.

In addition, how is Zayn going to react to getting crushed by McIntyre? What is next for Baron “Happy” Corbin and Madcap Moss as they go back and forth?

Where are Xia Li and Shinsuke Nakamura?

Also, keep an eye out for potential Raw superstars tonight showing up on the blue brand to continue their feuds heading into Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Friday Night SmackDown!

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey18 seconds ago
imago0041703613h
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
imago1002136336h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Phil Watson18 seconds ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Phil Watson18 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18206020
NHL

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011361769h
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy