How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

The last Friday Night SmackDown! before both WrestleMania Backlash and Mother’s Day will be sure to be filled with action tonight.

Live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the final edition of Friday Night SmackDown! is here to set up the action for WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. The next premium live event also takes place on Mother’s Day with the one confirmed women’s match featuring a new mother and the self-proclaimed baddest woman on the planet"Ronda Rousey looking to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the championship.

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Last week on Friday Night Smackdown!, Drew McIntyre finally got his hands on Sami Zayn and there were major developments in the tag-team divisions:

The headline matches for WrestleMania Backlash coming out of the blue brand feature Rousey vs. Flair and a massive six-man tag-team championship that could have had monster implications — but don't.

In what is likely the main event for this Sunday, The Bloodline, Roman Reigns (WWE and universal champion) and The Usos (SmackDown tag-team champions) take on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Raw tag-team champions) with no gold on the line.

That could change today, with four championships in the match and the opportunity to potentially unify the tag-team championships or even split up the currently unified world titles.

In addition, how is Zayn going to react to getting crushed by McIntyre? What is next for Baron “Happy” Corbin and Madcap Moss as they go back and forth?

Where are Xia Li and Shinsuke Nakamura?

Also, keep an eye out for potential Raw superstars tonight showing up on the blue brand to continue their feuds heading into Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE.

