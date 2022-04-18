There are only three more Monday Night RAW events leading up to WrestleMania Backlash, one of which starts on Monday.

Monday Night RAW heads to Buffalo, New York. What will happen between Cody Rhodes, The Miz and Seth Rollins on Monday night? How will that connect to Roman Reigns and his “unified” championships?

How to Watch Monday Night RAW Today:

Date: April 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Monday Night RAW on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW featured so much action including Veer finally coming.

With Reigns bouncing between RAW and Smackdown with both belts, he is sure to make an impact on tonight’s show, either in the ring or in what is to come next for the “unified” champion.

Rhodes and Rollins could be next in line of the leader of The Bloodline, who is also looking to unite the Tag-Team championships.

How will RK-Bro react to The Uso’s last win and its quest to cross brands and take their gold?

In the Women’s championship picture it looks like Sonia Deville is getting what she wants in a match with Bianca Belair, which is a smart move for the suit-wearing official, but the EST might END Deville after what happened last week.

Finn Balor is also in action to defend his United States championship against Theory, who had Austin stunned right out of his name at WrestleMania.

With all that on deck, there is also Bobby Lashley and his feud with MVP and Omos.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE on Monday Night RAW!

Regional restrictions may apply.