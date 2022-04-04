What's in store for the WWE Universe on the first Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38?

There is only one way today can start on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 - with Cody Rhodes and a live microphone. The former star made his return to WWE in a huge win, emotional win over Seth Rollins, not as Stardust, but as the American Nightmare. What is next for the second-generation star? WrestleMania 38 was one of the biggest events in years for WWE reshaping the landscape for months and years to come starting tonight.

How to Watch Monday Night RAW today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Monday Night RAW online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cody Rhodes came back to WWE at WrestleMania in one of the biggest moments in the company’s history in years:

Rhodes might be the one to go after the newly crowned unified, undisputed and stupendous WWE and Universal Champion - Roman Reigns.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the winner take all match that sees the tribal chief as the only man holding gold. We must all acknowledge him. Reigns' “home brand” is Friday Night Smackdown, so what does that mean for the A Show going forward in the main title scene?

Biana Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Raw women’s champion and now stands atop the division with Asuka, Bayley and Alexa Bliss all potentially on the horizon.

In the non-Rhodes or gold scene, there are three big things to watch out for today.

What will Kevin Owens do after losing to Stone Cold Steve Austin after 19 years of retirement? Then, Austin beat down Austin Theory the next night after he lost to Pat McAfee who has been under Vince McMahon’s thumb. How will the Austins react?

Most importantly, the biggest moment everyone is looking for here tonight is - will Veer finally arrive?

As always, expect the unexpected on Monday Night RAW and with the WWE.

Regional restrictions may apply.