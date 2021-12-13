With only three Raw’s before WWE Day 1, what is in store for the WWE Universe this week?

Day 1 continues to take form with WWE Champion Roman Reigns taking on challenger Brock Lesnar with the rest of The Family taking on the New Day. How will those two stories develop this week as well as the side story of Sami Zayn and the continued conspiracy against him getting a fair shake on Monday nights?

How to Watch Monday Night RAW Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The biggest moments of last week’s edition of WWE Raw lead into the unexpected moments tonight.

After weeks of ups-and-downs with Vince McMahon, Austin Theory is still trying to figure out the best way to impress his boss. He was slapped a few weeks ago and responded by attacking Finn Balor and showing that he is in great shape.

Theory has all the potential in the world, but still hasn’t figured out how to connect with the eccentric billionaire.

Last week’s theme was count out losses, as Omos accidentally got counted out and Doudrop just left her match. What will this week's theme be?

The Miz and Edge will continue their war of words after weeks of back and forth, which will culminate at Day 1 with the two stepping in the ring to settle their differences.

In the tag team scene, the RK-Bro-nament continues on with the finals between the Street Profits and the Mysterios. Who will move on to get a shot at the tag team championships?

All of that and more, including the Women’s Championship, United States Championship and most important of all, the 24/7 Championship all have stories building to WWE Day 1 and the Royal Rumble. Expect the unexpected.

