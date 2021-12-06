It has been two weeks since Survivor Series and the Superstars of the WWE are starting to get focused on the Royal Rumble.

WWE ended last week with an incredible War Games PPV for the NXT Brand and kick off this week with Monday Night Raw, which is always unpredictable. Can Liv Morgan win the Raw Women’s Championship? Who will win the rubber match between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E in a steel cage? What does Seth Rollins have to say about the championship? So many questions and exciting moments lined up for tonight.

How to Watch Monday Night RAW today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Last week Austin Theory received a Masters Course from Vince McMahon while watching Raw with McMahon ending with the upper hand:

How is Austin Theory going to react to the slap heard round the world this week? This is a fork in the road moment for Theory, as he can learn from it, take from it, or grow from it as his career on Monday Night Raw begins.

Also scheduled for tonight is a Miz TV segment with guest Edge. Does Edge have something up his sleeve to get even with The Miz and his wife, Maryse?

In the other title pictures, who is next for the Tag-Team Champions of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro)? What wackiness will the 24/7 Title bring to the show tonight with new champion, Dana Brooke? United States Champion Damian Priest took care of Apollo Crews, clean, and is looking for a new challenger.

All of this building to WWE Day 1 and the Royal Rumble next week.

Coming off an exciting, momentous NXT War Games over the weekend, what is coming next? Will we see any NXT faces show up on the red brand tonight?

