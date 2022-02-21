How to Watch ‘Monday Night RAW’

What is going to happen on ‘Monday Night RAW’ just 48 hours after the ‘Elimination Chamber’?

Coming off Saturday's Elimination Chamber, there are six Monday Night RAW episodes before WrestleMania, the show of shows. Brock Lesnar is the WWE champion and the collision with Roman Reigns in a title match is inevitable. What is in store for the new WWE champion and the rest of the RAW roster on Monday?

The Elimination Chamber saw Brock Lesnar dominate the competition and win the WWE championship on the road to WrestleMania.

In the elimination chamber, Lesnar decimated the rest of the field. Starting with Seth Rollins, Lesnar eliminated every contender. Without getting in one offensive move, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles and finally Austin Theory all found themselves in the same position.

Now, with Bobby Lashley likely injured and Lesnar as the WWE champion, what will come next?

Bianca Belair won the the women’s elimination chamber to set up her Raw Women’s Championship match with champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Will Kevin Owens continue his newfound rivalry with the state of Texas in the hopes of luring a rattlesnake out of retirement? The Miz lost to Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia, and with Dominic Mysterio in his dad’s corner, who will the A-Lister tag in to help even the odds?

As always with Monday Night RAW and the WWE, expect the unexpected.

