How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The road to 'WrestleMania' starts this month at the 'Royal Rumble.' How will Monday's put the story lines in motion?

There are three more Monday Night Raw episodes before this year's Royal Rumble. Every wrestler is looking to get some momentum and get ready for the Royal Rumble on their way to WrestleMania this year. Who is going to step up tonight to make their mark?

How to Watch Monday Night RAW Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Monday Night RAW on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week saw the Alpha Academy defeat RK-Bro. The episode also featured a decision from Paul Hayman and a huge win for Bobby Lashley.

One of the promoted matches for today will feature Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Doudrop. Last week, Morgan and Belair had a heated exchange that ended in the Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, standing on top with a blind side attack.

The women’s division is also awaiting the return of Alexa Bliss. Could she have a say in tonight’s No. 1 contenders match?

Will we see Finn Balor tonight after two weeks away from Raw to continue his feud with Austin Theory? What will A.J. Styles do now after separating from Omos and getting destroyed by the giant last week?

In the main WWE championship picture, Lashley is set to challenge champion Brock Lesnar, who is freshly reunited with Paul Heyman. How will Kevin Owens, Big E and Seth Rollins make their way back into the title picture?

As Vince McMahon says, expect the unexpected every week.

