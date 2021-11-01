Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two major segments have been announced thus far for tonight's episode of 'Monday Night' Raw, including a Becky Lynch title defense against Bianca Belair.
    Author:

    Although Nov. 1's episode of Monday Night Raw thus far only has two announced segments, they're both doozies and will make any fan of professional wrestling want to tune in for the action.

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw Today:

    Event Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    First off, to kick off the show, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be leading things off with a title defense against none other than Bianca Belair. Yes, you read that correctly.

    Such a match might usually be expected to headline a pay-per-view, but instead, tonight we get to witness on free television within the first hour of Monday Night Raw. Can't complain about that.

    That's not all, however, as also announced to be taking place on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw is the fallout of 'The Messiah' Seth Rollins' major victory last week in the Fatal Four Way Ladder Match, one that guaranteed him the next WWE Title opportunity against the current champion, Big E.

    What will Rollins have in store for Big E on tonight's show? We can't wait to find out.

    But with such a loaded roster of professional wrestling superstars and just two announced segments, tonight's show is sure to be full of surprises. 

    Monday Night Raw kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on USA Network.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Monday Night Raw

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17064847
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15776338
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17021684
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Chiefs

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17048361
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605962
    WWE

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy