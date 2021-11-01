Two major segments have been announced thus far for tonight's episode of 'Monday Night' Raw, including a Becky Lynch title defense against Bianca Belair.

Although Nov. 1's episode of Monday Night Raw thus far only has two announced segments, they're both doozies and will make any fan of professional wrestling want to tune in for the action.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw Today:

Event Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First off, to kick off the show, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be leading things off with a title defense against none other than Bianca Belair. Yes, you read that correctly.

Such a match might usually be expected to headline a pay-per-view, but instead, tonight we get to witness on free television within the first hour of Monday Night Raw. Can't complain about that.

That's not all, however, as also announced to be taking place on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw is the fallout of 'The Messiah' Seth Rollins' major victory last week in the Fatal Four Way Ladder Match, one that guaranteed him the next WWE Title opportunity against the current champion, Big E.

What will Rollins have in store for Big E on tonight's show? We can't wait to find out.

But with such a loaded roster of professional wrestling superstars and just two announced segments, tonight's show is sure to be full of surprises.

Monday Night Raw kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on USA Network.