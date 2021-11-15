A stacked episode of 'Monday Night Raw' awaits, one that features Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens, as well as currently champion, Big E.

The continuation of the red-hot Big E feud with Kevin Owens, women's champion Becky Lynch reacts to her newest title challenger and the return of Bobby Lashley all awaits us on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw Today:

Event Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

First off, WWE has announced that tonight, Lashley will make his return after last week taking Dominik Mysterio's spot on the Raw Survivor Series Team. Lashley won his spot by defeating Mysterio in a match, but in a brutal fashion, as Lashley first hit him with a ferocious spear before making him tap out to the Hurt Lock.

In addition, Becky Lynch will also be featured on tonight's show, as the company has announced that she'll be reacting to her latest title challenger, Liv Morgan, who earned that right last week.

These types of segments in WWE almost always tend to finish in violence, so that'll definitely be entertaining to watch for as the women's champion, Lynch, and the No. 1 contender, Morgan, face off for the first time.

Finally, the feud between current champion Big E and Kevin Owens will continue tonight, which is especially interesting since it's actually Seth Rollins who will be challenging Big E for the title next.

But Owens and Big E have done nothing but get in each other's way over the past couple of weeks, leading to both superstars attacking each other on different occasions.

But Owens and Big E have done nothing but get in each other's way over the past couple of weeks, leading to both superstars attacking each other on different occasions.