Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A stacked episode of 'Monday Night Raw' awaits, one that features Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens, as well as currently champion, Big E.
    Author:

    The continuation of the red-hot Big E feud with Kevin Owens, women's champion Becky Lynch reacts to her newest title challenger and the return of Bobby Lashley all awaits us on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network.

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw Today:

    Event Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    First off, WWE has announced that tonight, Lashley will make his return after last week taking Dominik Mysterio's spot on the Raw Survivor Series Team. Lashley won his spot by defeating Mysterio in a match, but in a brutal fashion, as Lashley first hit him with a ferocious spear before making him tap out to the Hurt Lock.

    In addition, Becky Lynch will also be featured on tonight's show, as the company has announced that she'll be reacting to her latest title challenger, Liv Morgan, who earned that right last week.

    These types of segments in WWE almost always tend to finish in violence, so that'll definitely be entertaining to watch for as the women's champion, Lynch, and the No. 1 contender, Morgan, face off for the first time.

    Finally, the feud between current champion Big E and Kevin Owens will continue tonight, which is especially interesting since it's actually Seth Rollins who will be challenging Big E for the title next. 

    But Owens and Big E have done nothing but get in each other's way over the past couple of weeks, leading to both superstars attacking each other on different occasions.

    Be sure to tune into Monday Night Raw tonight, as the action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and it'll be sure to be an entertaining episode.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Monday Night Raw

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

    4 minutes ago
    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy at Louisville

    4 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605961
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Thunder

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy