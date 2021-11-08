Just one match has been announced for tonight's episode of 'Monday Night Raw', and it will feature Kevin Owens taking on Seth Rollins.

Ahead of tonight's episode of 'Monday Night Raw', just one match or segment has been announced, though advertising at the arena in which its taking place has given us hints as to what else might take place tonight.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw Today:

Event Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The only match that has been actually announced by the company is Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins in a continuation of the feud that has been building between the duo since Crown Jewel.

Considering the chemistry the two superstars have, however, we can be confident it will be an entertaining showdown when Rollins and Owens enter the squared circle.

Besides that, all we know about tonight's show is that we could see former champion, Bobby Lashley, back on 'Raw' after a hiatus dating back to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

According to advertising at the arena, we could also see Big E team up with 'Raw' tag-team champions Randy Orton and Riddle against Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos, as well as 'Raw' women's champion Becky Lynch taking on Bianca Belair in a rematch of last week's showdown.

Either way, with so little known for sure about tonight's show, that leaves for plenty of intrigue and excitement, so be sure to tune in to tonight's episode of 'Raw' if you are a fan of WWE or professional wrestling.